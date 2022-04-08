Riverdale Season 6: What is known about the date, trailer and plot of episode 9

The popular teen mystery drama series Riverdale follows four youngsters, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes), navigating their teenage lives in a plagued by sinister incidents, bloodthirsty criminals and strange things that appear often. Now, with season 6 fans have been much more surprised by what has been happening with the characters, but here is what is known about the release date, trailer and plot of episode 9.

During Riverdale Season 6 Episode 8, viewers saw Deputy Percival and Archie face off at the town hall meeting. After Percival (Chris O’Shea) reveals that he will find a way to rid the city of all homeless people. However, Archie comes up with another plan: build housing for the homeless and seek to help them by offering them cheap labor jobs.

Meanwhile, Veronica and Reggie (Charles Melton) struggle to gain approval from the board of directors when a man hangs himself in his casino and reveals that Percival had whispered something in the ear of the man who died. But, it is not until Jughead meets Percival and reads his mind, discovering that when Percival gets close to his ear he can control people’s minds.

Episode 8 ends with Archie warning Betty about Percival’s mind control abilities. Which means none of your favorite Riverdale characters are safe. Interestingly, the final episodes of season 6 of the drama have been revealing more and more people with amazing powers.

Episode 9 plot and trailer

According to the official synopsis for Riverdale season 6 episode 9, Percival is about to make a big move, Archie, Betty and Jughead warn their friends about his possible threat to the city; Toni (Vanessa Morgan) becomes a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the city of gangs. However, the trailer seems to show that Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) has a plan in mind and discusses it with Archie.

Episode 9 release date

Episode 9 of season 6 of Riverdale will be released on Sunday, April 10, 2022 by The CW television network, which will be titled, “Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen’s Gambit”, and directed by Antonio Negret , with the script written by Danielle Iman.

In addition to its broadcast on The CW, fans can also enjoy Riverdale Season 6 on Netflix the day after it is released. While Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV also features the popular teen show.