Riverdale Season 6: Tabitha gets new powers to face Percival

The plot twists of Riverdale season 6 have been surprising all the viewers of the show, after Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) began to obtain strange powers. However, episode 11 has taken another turn, after Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) gains powers to confront Percival (Chris O’Shea).

During Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11, viewers watch Percival Pickens continue his efforts to tear down Pop’s iconic Chock’lit Shoppe. his father has inherited him as a great family memory.

However, Jughead believes that if they manage to declare Pop’s a historic landmark, Pickens can’t do anything about it. Thus, they began to work and investigate the history of Pop’s. Until a man hired by Percival Pickens came in to take down Tabitha. Then, see her mysterious time-jumping powers go into action.

The first time, he went back to 1944. Here, he had the goal of stopping Pickens from turning Riverdale into Sundown Town. A law that says all black people and citizens must be outside the city limits at sunset. But then Pickens shot Tabitha again, sending her back to 1968.

Then, the second time Tabitha went through a time jump, she found herself and her community dealing with the trauma of losing Martin Luther King. So, Percival wanted to interrupt them while they were dueling. While, in her last jump in time, Tabitha tries to find a talisman in the form of the Holy Grail, to return to her time.

Also, an episode focused on Tabitha is something that viewers have been looking for for a while, however, fans did not expect that she would get powers, since the character is practically secondary, and she got them before Veronica (Camila Mendes), who has been being forgotten in the drama.

Viewers of Riverdale season 6 have been confused with the new plotline the show has been getting, especially with the powers that different favorite characters from the teen series have been getting. It only remains to be seen who else of the next characters will get powers and how strong it will be for the story.