Riverdale: Season 6 Return Delayed Again; See New Date!

Riverdale fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what happens to their favorite characters. The CW has announced that the return of Season 6, originally scheduled for March 6, has been pushed back to March 20, two weeks later than planned.

The change is a consequence of the new date of the Critics Choice Awards. The ceremony was scheduled to take place on January 9, but with the increase in Covid-19 cases in the United States, it has been rescheduled for March 13.

As the award is broadcast on The CW, the premiere date for new episodes of Riverdale had to be changed.

Riverdale and the long hiatus

The current season of Riverdale only ran for 5 episodes before going on hiatus. Released in November, season 6 was making quite a splash among fans, who were excited by the appearance of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In addition to the long hiatus and the delay in broadcasting new episodes, the show also changed its airing day. Starting March 20, Riverdale will air on Sundays.

In Brazil, the series is shown by Warner Channel, simultaneously with the broadcast in the USA. You can also watch the first four seasons on Netflix.