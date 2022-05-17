Riverdale Season 6: Release Date, Trailer, and What to Expect from Episode 15

The final episodes of Riverdale season 6 are getting closer by The CW television network. There are only two chapters left and number 15 keeps all viewers excited about what is about to happen to Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), after she approaches him to ask for help to defend the restaurant that his father left him. father and who has become an icon of the show, the Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe.

Ever since Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) first appeared in Riverdale season 6, he managed to become the mayor of the city. So he is now trying to take her down from the inside, while her favorite characters try to fight him. But, he has discovered Archie’s weakness and the others have met defeat most of the time.

But, during the premiere of episode 14 of season 6 of Riverdale. Viewers watched as Archie is desperate for a way to overcome his weakness to palladium. Which is why he decided to turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), she suggests that he perform a ritual to help transform her body so that he doesn’t reject the palladium. The ritual is successful and Archie and Betty (Lili Reinhart) are overjoyed.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15 Plot

Now, Archie no longer has to fear Pickens as he can stand up to him. Especially now that Tabitha will seek help after failing to name Pops as a historical landmark and not be destroyed by Riverdale. However, the show will also pick up the story of Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) as they battle Kevin (Casey Cott) for custody of the baby.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15 Trailer

On the other hand, the episode will also show Jughead (Cole Sprouse) helping Veronica (Camila Mendes). Especially now that Reggie (Charles Melton) and her shareholders have started a war against her and her companies. So Jughead is expected to help her keep control of the situation. Finally, Cheryl will reconnect with Heather, while Betty will confess her superpowers to agent Drake (Sophia Tatum), something that could cause some problems.

So far, The CW television network has confirmed that the release date of episode 15 of season 6 of Riverdale will be May 22. While viewers who enjoy the youth drama on the Netflix platform can enjoy it the day after it was broadcast from their place of origin.