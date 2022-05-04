Riverdale Season 6: New Character Will Answer Questions About Cheryl’s Past

Riverdale premiered its season 6 on The CW broadcast network late last year. The television adaptation of Archie Comics, advances towards the end of this installment while its creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has his sights set on the next seventh installment, which is said to be the last.

The hit supernatural thriller series that follows Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and the rest of the gang, as they confront the mysteries of the dangerous The city of Riverdale, with its sixth season, is welcoming a new character who will be directly involved with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and her past.

The drama tapped Caroline Day to join the season 6 cast of characters as Heather, Cheryl’s childhood sweetheart, who was mentioned in season 2 of The CW show. According to Deadline, the star arrives as a recurring and will debut in next Sunday’s episode that will air on The CW network.

Heather may have been mentioned in Riverdale’s past, but this is the first time the important character in Cheryl’s life has come to the screen as a librarian in the neighboring town of Greendale. According to the official description, when Heather re-enters Cheryl’s life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help her ex-girlfriend better understand her emerging powers.

Recall that in Riverdale, Cheryl discovered that she has the ability to control fire with her mind, known as pyrokinesis. The news about the arrival of Heather in the life of Petsch’s character occurs just a few days after the announcement of the return of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) with season 6 of the series. It might be worth wondering if Heather’s appearance could be related to the arrival of the Teenage Witch.

In Cheryl’s past, Heather was the driving force behind her and her mother Penelope Blossom’s (Nathalie Boltt) strained relationship. With the arrival of the new character, fans theorize that her presence could answer some questions about Cheryl’s past, as well as cause some problems between Petsch’s character and her ex-girlfriend Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). However, it only remains to wait for next week’s episode to see how the next events will unfold.