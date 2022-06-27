Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19 Trailer: The Return of Sabrina Spellman Shipka

The trailer for the 19th episode of the 6th season of “Riverdale” shows the first look at the return of Kiernan Shipka Sabrina Spellman from “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” After years of hoping for crossovers, “Riverdale” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” have finally begun to interact with each other in the form of a show. A year after she was shut down on Netflix, Shikpa came to the CW as a beloved teenage witch at the beginning of the 6th season of Riverdale. event.

Despite the fact that the action takes place in a rather mundane reality, the 6th season of Riverdale has adopted the concept of the multiverse, exploring the universe of Riverdale. In this world, Sabrina came to Cheryl Blossom for a transfer spell. Despite the short appearance, fans wanted more, especially considering Sabrina’s big role in the Archie Comics universe. Soon, the Riverdale team announced that Shipka would return in season 6 for one additional episode and play a crucial role. Since Riverdale introduced witches, the return of Sabrina Shipka should expand that even further.

After the events of the 18th episode of the 6th season of Riverdale, titled “Bible”, the CW channel (through commercials) showed a trailer for the 19th episode, which will air next week. The corresponding title of “The Witches of Riverdale” by Sabrina Shipka comes after Percival Pickens, as a result of which several firstborn children die during the wedding of Tony Topaz and Fang Fogarty. Check out the trailer below:

Unlike her version in the Riverdale event, Sabrina from Shipka arrives thanks to one of the new Season 6 characters. a witch like herself. When asked her name, Heather replied that it was none other than Sabrina Spellman. “The Witch of Riverdale” was directed by Alex Pillai, and the screenwriter was Chrissy Marrone and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

It will be interesting to see how this Sabrina compares to the version Shipka played in Rivervale. Based on the trailer for the 19th episode of the 6th season of Riverdale, it seems that this may be partly based on the canceled storyline that was supposed to happen in the 5th season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. If Netflix hadn’t canceled the Archie Comics drama, Sabrina and the Greendale gang would have crossed paths with Riverdale, seeing Cheryl, Betty, Veronica, Archie and Jughead as witches. So while it’s not a direct look at it, it’s the closest thing to a “Chilling Sabrina Adventure” live-action storyline with Riverdale. We hope that after Sabrina’s return in the 6th season of Riverdale, this will also create at least one more appearance in the final season of the series, the 7th season of Riverdale, which will air in 2023.