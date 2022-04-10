Riverdale Season 6: Confirmed the return of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman

Riverdale, the series that follows the inhabitants of a town where strange things happen, premiered its season 6 last November. The series, which mainly stars Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, was renewed for the seventh installment, which is expected to be the last of the program created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, which debuted on The CW in January 2017.

Earlier in Riverdale Season 6, specifically with the fourth episode, fans of the supernatural drama finally saw the arrival of the witch Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. An event that occurred a year after the conclusion of the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Now, Kiernan Shipka is confirmed to return to Riverdale with another appearance while the city is full of crime, reported TVLine this Saturday, after the actress closed a deal to return with her character to the successful series of The CW. With her return, the show would be marking the second crossover with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

As of yet, it hasn’t been confirmed when Kiernan Shipka will return or how long she’ll be on Riverdale, but fans who keep up with the series know that Madelaine Petsch’s character Cheryl Blossom could use connecting with the witch again. since during season 6 she has been possessed by the spirit of Abigail, one of her ancestors.

Let’s remember that Riverdale recently took on a new format in its genre, taking it to terror. This occurs after Sabrina arrived in an episode during the five-part event, for the purpose of helping Cheryl with a spell. Now, with the return of the witch in Aguirre-Sacasa’s plans, it seems that things will get worse for the inhabitants of the small and mysterious city.

Recall that Kiernan Shipka starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for four seasons on Netflix, until it was canceled in December 2020. Its ending left fans with some doubts and therefore it is expected that Sabrina herself can solve this with her appearance in Riverdale.