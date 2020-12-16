Riverdale season 5: Will Toni get pregnant on the drama?

Will Toni Get Pregnant In Season 5 Of The Netflix Series Riverdale? Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

Will Toni be pregnant in Season 5 of Riverdale, on Netflix? No worries

Riverdale is one of the favorite shows for Netflix users.

Yes, everyone is looking forward to season 5 of this incredible series, always full of suspense and crazy twists!

But the future of one of the characters really intrigues us! Yep, what will become of Toni in this 5th season of Riverdale?

Indeed, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) is now a recurring character in the series! Especially since the pretty brunette is in a relationship with Cheryl.

So, will she still be in a relationship with the pretty cheerleader? But above all, will she be pregnant in the series, as some rumors suggest? Suspense …

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

WILL TONI BE PREGNANT IN RIVERDALE SEASON 5?

There are many rumors circulating about Toni’s character in Riverdale.

And for good reason, the actress who plays it, Vanessa Morgan, is pregnant! Very cool !

So, will Toni also get pregnant on the show to fit in with the physical transformation of the actress who plays it?

It could well be if a post from the young woman is to be believed. Crazy!

Indeed, on Twitter, the pretty brunette posted a snapshot showing baby clothes with the symbols of the “South Side” of Riverdale. Next to these clothes, we see a small note, on which it is written:

“I had so much fun designing costumes for pregnant Toni (…)”

So, are these clothes really for Toni’s baby on the show? Or is it just a gift from the Riverdale Series Costume Department, for Vanessa Morgan (aka Toni on the show)? Suspense …

For now, the mystery remains unsolved! Damn !

One thing is certain: we would all like to see Toni pregnant in the series!

We can’t wait to know!



