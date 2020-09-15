Riverdale: Season 5 recordings begin in Canada

Riverdale fans can now celebrate. The creator of the program, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, announced, via an Instagram post on Monday (14), the return of the recordings of Riverdale’s 5th season in Vancouver.

“After fourteen quarantine days in Canada and months of preparation, #Riverdale Season 5 starts shooting tomorrow. I spent the night in the bubble, remembering these lovely people and celebrating @lilireinhart’s 24th birthday. How time flies. I look forward to seeing the rest of the staff this week. Here we go, “wrote Aguirre-Sacasa in the publication.

In the photo, he is together with Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner. The cast actors had gathered for a fifth season virtual reading table last week.

With the new coronavirus pandemic, production on the series was halted in March, and the fourth season needed to be shortened.

Now the routine will be resumed with protocols established against the disease, such as the isolation of the actors for 2 weeks before filming and measures of social distance.

Warner Bros.TV expects to resume production on nearly 20 series by the end of September.



