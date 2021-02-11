Riverdale season 5: Pop Tate’s absence worries!

New buzz for Riverdale fans! With the new owner of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, fans are worried about Pop Tate’s fate …

Shock on the web! Since the release of the new episodes of Riverdale, fans are very worried about Pop Tate!

Definitely, a lot has changed after the crazy time jump of season 5 of Riverdale! Veronica is married to an idiot on Wall Street and Archie has joined the military!

But that’s not all ! Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe also seems to have a new owner: Tabitha Tate! This diner is undoubtedly the favorite place for the inhabitants of Riverdale to meet!

Pop Tate aka Alvins Sanders was one of the recurring characters in Riverdale. Indeed, he was the owner of the Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe diner. Tabitha is Pop’s granddaughter, and she looks like she’s back to dinner for good! Shock!

Indeed, Tabitha Tate has been officially described as “the ambitious and enterprising granddaughter of Pop Tate. She’s come to Riverdale to take over Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe in hopes of franchising the iconic restaurant, even as the town around it struggles to survive. ”

She is played by the beautiful actress Erinn Westbrook! Does his name mean anything to you? That’s okay, she recently played Adaku Eze in The Resident.

But does Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe’s new ownership mean Pop Tate is gone forever? What happened to him?

POP TATE IS DEAD IN RIVERDALE?

With his granddaughter there to take over the restaurant for good, fans are indeed concerned that Pop Tate has passed away in the past few years! While it is not known what really happened to Pop Tate, we do know that there is no announcement regarding actor Alvin Sanders leaving Riverdale.

His last episode on Riverdale was “Chapter Eighty: Purgatory” but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be back. But meanwhile, fans are desperate to find out what happened to Pop.

On twitter, one fan wrote, “Why do I feel like: I’m not going to tell you who the father is yet. Is the code “the writers didn’t get this when it was time to shoot this”? ”

So what does the show’s production have in mind for this character? Did they write a big screenplay for Pop, or maybe he just left town (although knowing how dedicated he was to that dinner makes us very suspicious)?

Pop Tate is a staple of Riverdale, a heartwarming and very present character. If he died on the show, there must be something wrong because they wouldn’t have put his granddaughter to take over for no reason. To be continued …