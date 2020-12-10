Riverdale season 5: official trailer brings new revelations

This Wednesday (9), The CW released the long awaited trailer for the fifth season of Riverdale. The new episodes are scheduled to be released on January 20 by the broadcaster and promise to bring more mysterious elements to the plot of the series.

For now, there are few details related to the plot itself, but we know that Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Mark Consuelos will be back in the cast. Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich also agreed to return, despite having planned their outings earlier this year.

Check out the official trailer:

It is worth mentioning that the last episodes initially scheduled for the 4th season of the series will be seen right at the beginning of the new batch.

This was all caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced producers to end season 4 in advance to prevent the spread of covid-19 behind the scenes. The improvised season finale was entitled “Killing Mr. Honey”, directed by actress Mädchen Amick.

Thus, the first episode to be seen by the public, on January 20, would actually be the 20th of the 4th season, which was written by the duo Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, directed by Pamela Romanowsky and titled as “Chapter Seventy-Seven : Climax “(Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax, in free translation).

Soon after, “Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders” will be shown (Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Child Murders) and “Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation”, both directed by Gabriel Correa, for only then, in fact, start what had been organized for the 5th season.

Written by series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale’s 5×4 episode will be “Chapter Eighty: Purgatory”. With this suggestive title, many emotions can be expected by fans.

Riverdale is back on January 20, 2021 on The CW.



