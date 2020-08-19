Riverdale season 5 is already in development

The Riverdale series will continue the story with season 5 and is already in development. After the pandemic, many productions had to be canceled to avoid contagion on set, but the situation has improved a bit and the action must continue. Lili Reinhart, one of the protagonists of the series, revealed that everything is ready for her and her companions to return to the recordings.

Through an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lili Reinhart confirmed Riverdale season 5, which will be filmed in the coming weeks, as “Betty”, “Archie”, “Jughead” and “Veronica” will travel to Canada, a country where the story unfolds, but they will have to be quarantined for 2 weeks before recording the new episodes to avoid any mishap.

The star based on the “Archie” comics will continue the mysteries that surround the characters of Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes. The actress clarified that last March they had already recorded some scenes, but they stayed two and a half episodes from ending and that their character will change a lot due to the time that each one was in isolation.

The synopsis of the fifth season has not yet been revealed, but each of the characters will go their own way in each of the episodes, the gang from “Riverdale” will be separated, but they could be reunited years later if the passage of time is included within history.

For his part, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner of the series, confirmed the news on his social networks, because on Instagram he shared a teaser for “Riverdale” to explain that pre-production began, sparking rumors about “Betty”, The image shows a girl fleeing from a truck in the middle of the road.

Riverdale fans could not know the end of season 4, as the coronavirus canceled the recordings, although Lili Reinhart explained that they will have to finish the episode that they left halfway, even the followers of the series will realize the change between the recordings March and current.

The premiere of the new episodes would be scheduled for 2021, although the initial plan was to reveal season 5 in October, taking advantage of the aura of terror on Halloween. Many also hope what will happen after the kiss between “Archie” and “Betty”, because both are great friends and crossed the line of friendship.



