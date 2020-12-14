Riverdale season 5: Betty ready to become a murderer?

In the next episodes of Riverdale, Betty, played by Lili Reinhart, could take action and kill a person … Attention spoilers! In the next episodes of the Riverdale series, Betty will be seen with a gun. Will Lili Reinhart’s character take action?

Nothing is going well for Betty! Indeed, his world may well fall apart in the next episodes of Season 5 of Riverdale.

In any case, that’s what the trailer suggests to its viewers. In the images, Elizabeth appears with a gun in her hands.

Thus, the young woman totally loses her cool. In a state of stress and nerve, could Jughead’s girlfriend pull the trigger?

For now, the directors of Riverdale have been unwilling to reveal more. This then leaves fans of the American show the possibility of imagining a lot of scenario.

It must be said that the character played by Lili Reinhart has always had a dark side. It wouldn’t be the first time the public has questioned his intentions.

In any case, the trailer for the season of the series looks very promising. The first three episodes will end the high school years of the students, as specified by our colleagues from Melty.

And of course, the dramas will be there. So Veronica will then find out the truth about Jughead and Betty. How will she react?

RIVERDALE: THEY EXPECT A LOT OF IT

In any case, aficionados of the Riverdale series are impatient to discover the long-awaited episodes. On the blue bird’s social network, Twitter, they can’t hide their haste.

“I promise you I’m saying this with a clear head, but: Riverdale season 5 doesn’t look bad in real life,” wrote one tweet. And he’s not the only one to think so!

“So looking forward to seeing season 5 of this series. Omg, I’m looking forward to this season so much, ”a young woman said. And you, what do you think of the show trailer?



