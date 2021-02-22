Riverdale Season 5: Archie and Jughead become teachers!

Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica are back in their hometown in Riverdale. They are going to start a whole new job.

Riverdale fans have faced a time jump of more than seven years. Betty, Archie, Jughead and Veronica are going to drop their careers and go back to high school. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

Archie and Betty soon to be teachers in their old high school? A few weeks ago, The CW channel launched Season 5 of Riverdale. After more than a year of absence, our young heroes have returned. The new season is full of action and the characters have changed a lot.

During the first few episodes, fans got to witness the late high school years of Jughead, Archie, Veronica and Betty. Betty and Jughead investigated the voyeur one last time together and discovered that Jellybean was behind it. Then, Betty hugged Archie and both characters had to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

Veronica discovered a beautiful love song and thought Archie wrote it for her. However, the young man eventually confessed to her that he cheated on her with Betty. Veronica broke up with him during prom and was heartbroken. Afterwards, she drifted away from her friends and never heard from again.

Season 5 of Riverdale took a seven-year time jump. Thus, the characters have evolved a lot. Jughead tried to break through as a writer. For her part, Betty became an FBI agent after being kidnapped by the Trash Bag Killer. Then, Veronica became a stock broker.

Riverdale season 5: Archie, Betty and Jughead become teachers in high school!

So Jughead, Archie, Veronica, and Betty took different paths in Riverdale. However, the four friends are back home and have learned some very sad news. Hiram Lodge cut the budget for their old high school and wanted to close it. Thus, the heroes fought to keep the doors of the establishment open.

Hiram Lodge is still in charge of the town and the four friends intend to take matters into their own hands. Together the characters have every intention of saving their city and can count on the help of Alice Cooper and Toni. Besides, Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica set themselves a big challenge.

In the sequel to Riverdale, the four heroes will return to high school… as teachers! They will go back to their old classes to teach English, sports and many other subjects. A way for them to revive the school and to counter the plans of Hiram Lodge. Then, it should especially re-weld the group.

In any case, we can’t wait to see how the characters will fare as teachers. After entering the army, Archie should enjoy returning to his old passion: sports. Then it should also allow him to help many young people, as he used to do.