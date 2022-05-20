Riverdale: KJ Apa revealed what we all suspected about the cancellation of the series

Riverdale will be coming to an end with season 7 set to premiere next year. This was confirmed by The CW network this Thursday, through the president and adviser of the television network, Mark Pedowitz. The teen drama currently airing its sixth installment will be leaving fans heartbroken, but it looks like that’s not what will happen with KJ Apa, who provided a heartfelt release at the end.

After so much speculation by fans based on hints from some cast members, the story inspired by the Archie comics saga, Riverdale, will come to an end in 2023, as previously reported when the channel’s executive revealed the sad news while accompanied by KJ Apa.

In the midst of a series of cancellations, The CW decided to put an end to the series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa that premiered in January 2017 and that all these years has kept millions of viewers hooked with its dark stories full of mysteries, romances and many strange things.

The bad news undoubtedly represents a blow to Riverdale fans, who have grown attached to each of the show’s characters. However, KJ Apa confirmed today what he revealed a short time ago when he assured that he was tired of the character he plays in the successful series of The CW, since he felt like in a prison.

The interpreter of Archie Andrews in Riverdale said today that he was saddened to have to say goodbye to the youth drama after season 7, as well as the film sets, the team, The CW, the cast he was part of and especially viewers, but that he wouldn’t miss the show because now it will have a life of its own again.

“I am sad to say goodbye to Riverdale next season, to our sets, to our crew, to our producers, to our CW family, but I can speak for everyone, Cammy, Cole, Lili and the rest of our cast who We are very grateful for everyone’s support,” he said on stage. “To the fans, without the fans, none of this would be possible.”

“Can’t say I’d miss dying my hair every week, I can’t wait to be myself again…”

KJ Apa promised that the final season of Riverdale will end with a bang and that he can’t wait to share with fans the final installment of the drama that he starred in alongside Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.