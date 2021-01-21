Riverdale: KJ Apa confides on Varchie’s shock breakup!

Riverdale fans have finally been able to discover the first episode of season 5 on Netflix. The Varchie couple was shattered.

Riverdale is finally returning to Netflix with the arrival of Season 5. Archie and Veronica have ended their story and KJ Apa has opened up about it. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

After more than eight months of absence, Netflix is ​​finally broadcasting Season 5 of Riverdale. The fans had to be very patient to see the episodes of the new season. Indeed, the series has experienced a lot of delay because of the Covid-19. Not to mention that season 4 had left the public on its hunger with an improvised finale.

In the final episodes of season 4, Archie and Betty got very close. Indeed, the latter did not hesitate to kiss each other during the musical episode. This angered the fans who quickly saw the end of the couple between Betty and Jughead but also between Archie and Veronica.

Jughead went to study outside of Riverdale and Betty felt a bit abandoned. So, it’s no wonder she finally got closer to Archie. Especially since she has always been in love with him. So the very first episode of Season 5 ended one of the star couples.

In season 5 on Netflix, Veronica discovered a very beautiful love song written by Archie. The young woman then thought that her boyfriend was making a beautiful declaration of love to her. However, she was amazed when the teenager revealed to her that the words were not addressed to her …

RIVERDALE: ARCHIE WANTED TO BE HONEST!

Tired of lies, Archie made no attempt to lie to Veronica in Riverdale. So, he confessed to her at the prom that the music was for Betty. The young woman was speechless and heartbroken in this very first episode on Netflix. So, the two characters ended their story and it pissed off fans a bit.

Indeed, many fans wonder why Archie didn’t lie to Veronica on the Netflix series. So KJ Apa wanted to clear things up and admit that his character is someone who is honest. Then, Archie didn’t want to hurt Veronica more and live a lie.

“Archie is primarily a person who tells the truth to those he loves and I think he’s really not on top when he’s feeling guilty. He doesn’t like to keep things to himself if it hurts him or if he knows it might hurt someone else. One of his faults is that he often tells the truth! “, The actor told TV Line.

But then, can we believe in a future between Archie and Betty in Riverdale? The actor promises that the next episodes will spotlight this couple. “I really feel like his relationship with Betty and their future, what they feel for each other, is something we’re going to explore following the time jump,” he said. confessed.