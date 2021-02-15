Riverdale: Katy Keene and Sabrina soon in the series!

Riverdale never ceases to amaze its fans. Season 5 is one of all surprises. Besides, Katy Keene could soon land.

Riverdale has plenty of surprises in store for its fans. In fact, season 5 never ceases to amaze viewers. And for good reason, Katy Keene and Sabrina join the cast.

For several years, Riverdale has been very successful. It must be said that the scenario is really tailor-made. Something to delight fans of the series therefore.

Between mysteries, loves and secrets, viewers have something to celebrate. And season 5 of Riverdale promises to be full of twists and turns. The fans will therefore be very surprised.

The latter seem especially attached to the characters. The famous high school students make them live great moments.

In fact, in season 5 the youngsters have changed a lot. The school is then far behind them. And for good reason, from episode 4 there was a jump of seven years into the future. Not bad !

Well changed, the former high school students of Riverdale will be faced with a new murder. And yes we do not change a winning team.

Betty, Jughead, Veronica and Archie are well and truly back. The fans of the series are then delighted to find their little darlings.

But the cast of Riverdale will welcome new faces. Between Katy Keene and Sabrina, fans of the series will find characters they know.

RIVERDALE SEASON 5: KATY KEENE AND SABRINA COME TO THE SERIES

Season 5 of Riverdale is therefore full of novelties. But the show’s new storyline isn’t the only big change.

And for good reason, the casting is renewed then. To everyone’s surprise, the writers of the series had a very surprising idea.

Indeed, Katy Keene and Sabrina then land in Riverdale. What astonish all Netflix subscribers then.

In fact, the Riverdale showrunner opened up in an interview. Thus, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa then answered the question: “Are Katy Keene cameos and New Adventures of Sabrina to be expected in season 5 of Riverdale?” ”

He then says, “That’s a really good question and I’ll tell you that we’ve had a lot of conversations to find a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and Sabrina to Riverdale. ”

Further, he adds, “So it’s more possible than it ever has been, let me tell you that. ”

Thus, fans of the series keep making assumptions. And for good reason, it remains to know who these characters will be. Not easy to guess then.

This announcement has therefore pleased the greatest number. It must be said that this can only be successful. When two great successes meet, the result is therefore explosive.

Riverdale fans should soon discover Katy Keene and Sabrina in the series. To be continued.