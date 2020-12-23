Riverdale: her pregnancy will be included in season five

In a recent Instagram post, actress Vanessa Morgan, who plays the character Toni Topaz in the Riverdale series, revealed that her pregnancy will be incorporated into the series’ fifth season.

“Officially on maternity leave,” wrote the actress in the caption of a photo in which, smiling, she hugs her pregnant belly. “I feel extremely grateful to the producers and also to the showrunner for being so accommodating and for putting my pregnancy on the series”, he added.

Vanessa Morgan also joked in the publication, saying that she was proud to be able to work over the nine months of pregnancy. “Now it’s time to have a baby,” she added.

The 28-year-old actress joined the cast of Riverdale during Season 2. Toni Topaz joined Riverdale High after Southside High closed, where she already knew Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). In the series, the character romantically engages with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

The actress’s pregnancy was announced in July, when Riverdale was still on hiatus. It is worth remembering that the fourth season of the series ended up ending earlier than expected, at The CW, due to the coronavirus pandemic and without the conclusion of three episodes.

It has already been announced that the fifth season of Riverdale will start showing these pending episodes and only then develop its new events. In addition, cast members, who had previously said goodbye, will temporarily return to the series.

The series also stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Mädchen Amick.

The new episodes are scheduled to premiere on January 20, 2021 on The CW. Don’t miss out!



