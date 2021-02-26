Riverdale: Does Jughead know about Betty’s relationship?

Season 5 of Riverdale is talked about a lot. Many questions are unanswered. Does Jughead know about Betty and Archie?

Loves and secrets punctuate season 5 of Riverdale. So fans are eager to unravel some mysteries. By the way, does Jughead know about the story between Betty and Archie?

Riverdale is enjoying great success. For several years, fans of the series have followed the adventures of famous high school students.

So when season 5 was announced, so they were over the moon. Moreover, this new part has many surprises in store. Not bad !

Indeed, viewers witnessed a voucher of 7 years into the future. The high school years are therefore very far behind them. Something to surprise everyone then.

Even though the heroes have changed a lot, there are things that are not moving. Indeed, Betty, Jughead, Archie and Veronica will face a new murder. The followers of suspense therefore seem delighted.

And for good reason, what would a season of Riverdale be without a new big bad? Indeed the fans love it.

A new enigma is therefore to be solved in season 5 of Riverdale. Besides, the fans are very intrigued. And for good reason, a question does not really find an answer.

Does Jughead know about the story between Betty and Archie?

Riverdale season 5: does Jughead know that Betty is in a relationship with Archie?

RIVERDALE SEASON 5: JUGHEAD UP TO BETTY AND ARCHIE?

The famous heroes of Riverdale are therefore reunited for this season 5. Thus, old secrets bother fans of the series.

Thus, they wonder if they could not explode in this new season. Indeed, Betty and Archie gave in to temptation. But will this story be revealed?

It is true that love affairs can quickly create tension within a group of friends. And for good reason, the kiss stolen between Archie and Betty at the end of high school disturbed all relations.

So, Veronica had broken up with Archie. Indeed, the young man had confessed everything to the beautiful brunette.

Subsequently, Betty had a great deal of awareness in Riverdale. So she had decided to confess things to her boyfriend Jughead. Everything had changed between them then. Ouch!

A voucher of seven years in the past has therefore changed everything. Riverdale fans have found the characters. And the latter then evolved on a sentimental level.

Indeed, Jughead is in a relationship that seems very complicated. For her part, Betty would experience a romance with a colleague from the FBI.

The beautiful then meets Archie who is single again. He now lives with his lifelong friend. And then the truth might come out.

But maybe Jughead really left Betty and her story won’t surprise anyone. To be continued.