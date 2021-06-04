Riverdale: Creator Posted a Behind-The-Scenes Photo of Season 5

Riverdale director Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has announced that filming for season 5 has ended and at the same time piqued curiosity about the plot of season 6 with very different emojis, including aliens.

The creator of the CW series is already teasing fans about the upcoming events in season 6. The teen drama is a dark interpretation of Archie Comics and has become one of the most successful shows on the net. So far, the first five seasons have followed Archie Andrews, played by KJ Apa, and his gang taking on murders, cults, serial killers and many other mysteries that always seem to haunt the town of Riverdale.

The first part of Season 5 of Riverdale aired in January 2021, after the COVD-19 pandemic caused producers to wrap up the Season 4 storyline ahead of schedule. This caused a seven-year time jump, which was predicted between seasons 4 and 5, to happen between episodes 3 and 4 of season 5.

Part 2 will air on Aug. 11 on The CW, and Riverdale’s creator celebrated the closing of filming in an Instagram post. At the end of the post, he gave a little hint of what fans can expect for season 6 of the series. In the post caption, Roberto wrote: “Very excited about our next batch of episodes. They’re some of the best we’ve done. And after that, a break. And after that…”, followed by several emojis, including an alien head, a tornado, a fire, and a wedding band, summing up what lies ahead.

Based on the emojis, Season 6 of Riverdale will apparently show the gang getting into even more trouble. Should fans expect an alien abduction, natural disasters and maybe a wedding?