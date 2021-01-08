Riverdale: Chris Mason joins the cast of season 5

If you’re a Riverdale fan, you probably already know that the new season of the series will be full of news. Among them, the one that stands out most is the bold decision to skip several years in the narrative.

Time jump

The season will show the characters, once teenagers, now as adults meeting again after seven years.

In the first episode, however, we’ll see Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) finishing high school and going to the prom. Only then will the time jump occur.

Among the many surprises that await us because of the radical passage of time, is the fact that Veronica will be married (as it is!) To Chad Gekko, a banker from New York, played by Chris Mason (Leo from Broadchurch).

Who is Chris Mason?

Chris Mason is 29 years old and was born in Liverpool, England. He was best known for British TV roles, but has ventured into American TV before.

The new character will be a controlling and jealous husband, who feels threatened by Veronica’s past in the city of Riverdale, especially when it comes to friendship with Archie.

Now it remains for us to understand why you got married, and are still married, to someone like that.

To refresh the memory …

Season 4 ended with Archie and Betty kissing in secret, but regretting it. It may be that their behavior caused the super-couple Varchie to break up. Let’s find out!

Watch the trailer for the new season below: