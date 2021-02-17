Riverdale: Archie and Betty soon back in their high school!

Riverdale fans can check out a Season 5 episode every week. Archie and Betty will be returning to their high school soon.

Riverdale Season 5 has finally arrived and fans can follow the episodes on Netflix. In Episode 6, Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Jughead will return to their high school. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

The young heroes of Riverdale have a hard time straying from their high school. A few weeks ago, fans were able to discover season 5. Every week, Netflix uploads an episode of the new season, and it has some great surprises in store for fans. And for good reason, Betty and her friends celebrated the end of their high school years.

For more than four years, fans have been able to see the adventures of Jughead, Archie, Veronica and Betty within their establishment. Young people followed the lessons while solving many murders and mysteries. However, at the start of season 5, the public was able to attend their prom… colorful!

Archie ended up confessing to Veronica that he cheated on her with Betty. The young woman felt betrayed and ended her affair with Archie. So, she was heartbroken on her last day of high school and left town for new adventures. For his part, Archie joined the army after graduation.

Riverdale has taken a seven-year time jump and a lot has happened for our heroes. Betty was kidnapped by the trash bag killer for a few days. For his part, Jughead has become a writer, but seems to be struggling to pay all his bills.

RIVERDALE: NEW PROFESSIONALS AT HIGH SCHOOL!

Jughead, Betty, Archie and Veronica did well in high school, but don’t plan on staying away from Riverdale. In the next episode, the characters will fight in order to keep their old high school open. In episode 5, aired this Wednesday February 17 in the United States, they will learn that Hiram Lodge has cut the budget of the establishment.

It seems that the young people will succeed in keeping their high school. Indeed, in episode 6, which is called “Back to School”, Betty, Jughead, Veronica and Archie will return to the classrooms … as teachers! Jughead is going to put writing aside to teach in high school. He should therefore find his old friends.

Thus, there may still be a lot going on in the halls of the school. We all can’t wait to see how Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead are going to fare against the students. Then, one wonders above all what subjects they will teach. Betty could well become a French teacher. For his part, Archie should be a sports teacher.

In this episode, Archie, Jughead and Betty will also meet Chad, Veronica’s husband. We suspect this might come as a shock to Archie. Especially since Chad is going to invite himself to Riverdale and no one will wait for him to come. So what will he want? To be continued!