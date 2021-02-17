Riverdale: already a big inconsistency in the season?

Once again, Riverdale is controversial, because of an inconsistency linked to temporality (episode 4). The creator of the series explains himself!

The Riverdale series is controversial. Indeed, episode 4 of season 5 took place 7 years after high school.

The Riverdale series is full of inconsistencies, most notably Episode 4 of Season 5. Cole Sprouse himself confirmed this via a voice-over at the end of Episode 3.

The action resumes well 7 years after graduation from high school. We should then be in 2027. But a dialogue between Veronica (Camila Mendes) and her husband Chad (Chris Mason) tells us that we are actually in… 2021! Weird …

As Chad criticized Veronica for working too much and asking her to slow down so that they would have a child, the young woman blurted out, “It’s 2021 Chad, don’t you know?” Is that so ?

It did not fail to shock some Riverdale fans. Because even if the temporality was never clear in the series, we still remember that Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) died in July 2019. That is the summer before the last year of high school. This date is even written on his gravestone.

So if the action now takes place in 2021, it would only have been a year after graduation and two years after Fred’s death. So there is a real problem with this episode of Riverdale. Did you notice it?

RIVERDALE: THE CREATOR GIVES AN EXPLANATION!

The creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, does not intend to be destabilized. The latter has just announced that crossovers between this series and Katy Keene and The New Adventures of Sabrina are possible.

However, he also reacted to this error. “The aesthetic of the show is timeless but we let that go (…) It’s a bit of an effect that we didn’t have a break between seasons 4 and 5”.

Indeed, the episodes of the end of high school were to be broadcast at the end of season 4. But they ended up in season 5 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ouch!

“It shows how crazy the Riverdale timeline is,” he added to Entertainment Tonight. Either way, the creator ensured that the action should now be seen as taking place in the present day.

However, that’s not the only thing that bothers fans of the show in Season 5. Recently, they were surprised to see that Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe had a new owner. As a reminder, this is the favorite place of the inhabitants of the series. Pop Tate aka Alvins Sanders would have disappeared and would have been replaced by Tabitha, his granddaughter. Well…

And you, do you understand his many changes and inconsistencies in Riverdale? To be continued !