Riverdale’s 5th season has already allowed for the introduction of many new plots, from efforts to save the city to a mystery that apparently involves aliens.

One of the biggest highlights of the season, however, has been the surprising dynamics between some of the characters, an aspect that will definitely be a big factor in the next episode.

The CW released next week’s promo, episode 8 of season 5, entitled “Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock and Key”.

In the teaser, Cheryl celebrates her return to the Riverdale social scene by throwing a very special party. After withdrawing from society to Thistlehouse and engaging in light art crimes for seven years, she collects keys from guests, as is customary at “key parties”, where participants randomly select a key from a bowl and form a pair with her owner.

Although it is not clear what this will bring to the various couples in the series – or some almost couples – this party will certainly bring many twists and emotions.

Check out the preview below.

Riverdale: more details on next week’s 5×8 episode

The synopsis of the episode highlights that the chaos queen strikes again. In the description, a big announcement forces everyone to reflect on their current lives. Cheryl puts a risky plan into action after discovering some surprising information about Toni.

On the other hand, Jughead tries to understand a strange experience he had, while Kevin and Fangs make a big decision about their future together.

Along with the promo, The CW also released the photos from the episode, which show several characters attending the Cheryl party.

The episode’s cast includes Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton. In addition, Rachel Talalay directed the chapter that was written by Arabella Anderson.

Riverdale airs every Wednesday on The CW, in the United States, and on Warner Channel in Brazil. The episode “Lock and Key” will be aired on March 17th. Be sure to check it out!