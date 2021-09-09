The storyline for Season 5 of Riverdale will re-enact next week, and The CW has released a preview of the 5×16 episode. In “Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers”, the plots of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead return to the spotlight.

Last week, Josie and the Kittens reunited when the vocalist returned to Northside after being absent for several seasons. After focusing on the girls in the band, the show should now go back to following the protagonists and their respective plots.

Check out the teaser for the next episode below:

Riverdale: what to expect from the 5×16 episode

In the next episode, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will receive unexpected news about his former commander and will be confronted by Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins), who wants to know what happened to his nephew during his time in the war. The boy has been suffering from PTSD and undergoing treatment with Dr. Winters (Crystal Balint).

Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will use her creativity to come up with a way to raise funds after having problems with Chad (Chris Mason) and his blackmail. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make ends meet while Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) must face her problems and decisions.

Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook complete the cast. The next installment of the series will air on September 15th on The CW channel.