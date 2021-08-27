Episode 14 of Season 5 of Riverdale will be “Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery”. The title references an anthology series of the same name, which aired on NBC for three years in the 1970s and featured horror stories.

In the most recent episode, Archie (KJ Apa) and his friend Eric Jackson (Sommer Carbuccia) try to deal with the trauma they carry from their army days with the help of Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins).

Betty (Lili Reinhart) is still far from giving up looking for Polly (Tiera Skovbye) and seems willing to do whatever it takes. Veronica (Camila Mendes) prepares to establish her empire and is going to play dirty.

To make the series’ fans even more anxious about what’s to come, The CW has already released an unprecedented promo with footage from the next episode of the series, which is on fire after the hiatus of months earlier this year.

Check out the full preview below:

What to expect from the next episode of Riverdale?

The episode reveals that Betty and Alice (Mädchen Amick) – on whom the chapter is focused – are still on the right track with the investigation. They will face a truck driver who seems to have something to do with Polly’s disappearance.

We’ll see Betty’s darker side, with Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) and Archie’s past haunting her. Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) will make an interesting discovery with the help of Archie, Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner).

The next episode of The CW series could also set the return of Josie and the Kittens! If you’re a real Riverdale fan, you’ll remember the band, who played an important role in the beginning of the show.

Are you eager to find out what happened to Polly? Stay tuned and be sure to check it out. Riverdale returns with a new chapter on Sept. 1, via The CW.

Keep following My Series to find out what happens in your favorite series first!