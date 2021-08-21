Next week, Riverdale viewers will be surprised by a new plot involving some of its central characters. And to make them even more anxious with what’s next in the narrative, The CW has already released an unprecedented preview with scenes from the 5×13 episode, titled “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”.

After focusing on the disappearance of Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the past of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), the plot will address the search for Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) to find the killer of the infamous Lonely Highway, as well as Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), who is getting closer and closer to getting involved in her mother’s ministry.

Check out the full preview below:

Directly referring to the expression Reservoir Dogs, which indicates that there is a place full of criminals out there — something that was also in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 long eponymous — the public can expect major twists from this point on, leading taking into account that the characters will be close to many dangers.

Riverdale: Learn about the content of the next episode of The CW series

According to the official description of “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”, Betty will have the help of Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) in her mission, thinking of a way to lure the truckers to an unknown location. In addition, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) will have a moment together, in which she will give him a chance to prove his vision wrong.

Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) will need to be strong to be able to confront some inner feelings linked to past trauma and Cheryl will meet Kevin (Casey Cott) in a surprising way. Written by screenwriter Evan Kyle, the episode was directed by Gabriel Correa, and features Drew Ray, Madchen Amick and Sommer Carbuccia in the cast.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Riverdale returns with a new chapter on August 25th via The CW.