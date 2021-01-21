Riverdale 5th season: graduation episode gets new photos

Riverdale’s 5th season hasn’t even debuted yet, but it’s already getting fans excited. That’s because it will bring the long-awaited episode of graduation. Named “Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation”, the chapter had some photos and the official synopsis released by the television network The CW.

The plot of the Riverdale episode 5×3

It is known that the initial idea was that the episode of graduation was the season finale of the fourth season of Riverdale. This is because the proposal was that the 5th season of the series should take place 7 years after the events of the season finale, in order to bring the characters closer to the real ages of the actors.

However, filming was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing the episodes to be postponed to season 5. “Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation” is scheduled to be the 3rd chapter and had the following synopsis released:

“With Graduation Day approaching, the class considers the next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) finds out if he can graduate with his classmates. FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a difficult decision about his future and by Jellybean (guest actress Trinity Likins). ”