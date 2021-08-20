River City Girls 2 Will Have Marian From Double Dragon

Increasing the amount of fighters present in River City Girls 2, producer WayForward announced that we will have two more familiar names in the street fight title: Marian, from Double Dragon, and Provie, who was in River City Ransom: Underground.

Finally, it was also mentioned that Ryuichi and Ryuji, known as Dragon Twins, will also appear in the new game as bodyguards for one of the main villains.

River City Girls 2 will be released sometime in 2022 in PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch versions.