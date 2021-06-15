River City Girls 2 Announced for PC and Consoles

River City Girls 2: Beat’em-up game fans got some good news this Monday afternoon (14), as WayForward announced the production of River City Girls 2 for PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is expected for 2022, at a date to be announced.

According to the information released, it has been said that players will be able to explore the streets of River City controlling Misako, Kyoko, Kunio and Riki (in addition to some other characters) in combat against various enemies. In addition to these details, it was also mentioned that this title will feature an online game for two players.

We are thrilled to officially announce River City Girls 2 – coming to PC and consoles next year! Return to the mean streets of River City with Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, & Riki – plus a few new playable characters! – for a fresh round of beat-'em-up action. Featuring 2p online co-op! pic.twitter.com/GX1t9IScRr — WayForward (@WayForward) June 14, 2021

Classic revisited

Added to the announcement of the new game, it was also said that Switch owners will have the chance to enjoy River City Girls Zero, version of the game released for the Super Famicom in 1994. This time, the title is entirely localized in English, it brings a new opening and manga-style cutscenes. If interested, this title will be available later this year.

River City Girls Zero is also on the way! It's the 1994 Super Famicom classic, Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka, in its original 16-bit glory, now with a new anime opening, manga cutscenes, and @MeganMcDuffee song – localized for the first time! Out on Switch late 2021! pic.twitter.com/TKeKc0HD2R — WayForward (@WayForward) June 14, 2021

