Toyota introduced its innovations to be presented in the upcoming period at the Kenshiki Forum it organized for the second time, and conveyed the outline of its vision of mobility that will be the pioneer of a major change.

Rival SUV concept from Toyota to TOGG!

One of the innovations announced at the Kenshiki Forum organized by Toyota was the preview of the completely new battery-electric SUV model. The 100 percent electric SUV model to be built on the new e-TNGA platform, together with the new platform, will be the first step of Toyota’s battery-powered electric models to be released in the coming period.

Preparing to give more details about this new SUV in the coming months, Toyota shared its design silhouette and platform architecture.

The SUV vehicle, which has been previewed but has not yet been named, will be versatile with its smart design philosophy and can be adapted to different product types. While some key points of the new e-TNGA platform remain constant, other points can be changed and applied to vehicle types with different width, length, wheelbase and height.



