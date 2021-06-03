Rise of the Tomb Raider: Minimum and Recommended Requirements to Play on PC

Rise of the Tomb Raider: We review the system requirements to play Rise of the Tomb Raider on a Windows computer, one of Lara Croft’s best adventures.Rise of the Tomb Raider is one of the most celebrated installments of Lara Croft’s modern era in the video game sector. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and distributed by Eidos Interactive, its original release occurred in November 2015 on Xbox consoles exclusively for one year. Later, on PlayStation 4 and PC, where it has some minimum and recommended requirements that are easy to assume if we have a mid-range Windows computer.

The Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration version, released later, includes the base game and the season pass with all-new content, added to new classic Lara skins and additional content that serves to expand an experience in itself more than remarkable. In our original analysis we said that it was a title with “a high pace of play, an outstanding weight of platforms and exploration in the global computation of the game and an endless number of gadgets and possibilities in the hands of Lara Croft, the new installment of Eidos it’s what one can and should expect from a sequel ”. We do not know what the future of the saga will be after Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Minimum requirements to play Rise of the Tomb Raider

Operating system: Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 6 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 650 2GB or AMD HD7770 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended requirements to play Rise of the Tomb Raider

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 980Ti 2560×1440 or NVIDIA GTX 970 1920×1080

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space