The ending of “Rise of the Dark Knight” has been debated as to whether it is real or not, but the presence of Selina Kyle confirms that this is indeed the case. Being the third part of the “Dark Knight” trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, “The Dark Knight Rises” became the last chapter of the Batman story told in it.

In “The Dark Knight Rises,” Bruce Wayne comes out of an eight-year retirement as Batman after Bane (Tom Hardy) arrives in Gotham City. Determined to finish what Ras Al Ghul (Liam Neeson) started, Bane and the League of Shadows take the city hostage with a fusion reactor counting down the time until the explosion. With the help of thief Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway) and several other allies, Bruce stops the League’s conspiracy and saves Gotham.

Batman seems to have sacrificed himself by taking the bomb away from Gotham. He was later spotted by his former butler Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine) in an Italian cafe. The scene parallels Bruce’s fantasy of happiness, which Alfred had previously shared. This led to some debate about whether Alfred actually saw Bruce alive and well, or whether it was an ambiguous ending similar to Nolan’s previous film, The Beginning. However, the presence of Selina with Bruce in this scene is the biggest indicator that this is real.

During Selina’s participation in The Dark Knight Rises, she posed as a maid to get Bruce’s fingerprints. Using them, businessman Bane and Wayne Enterprises Daggett (Ben Mendelsohn) bankrupted Bruce on the Gotham Stock Exchange. Selina’s involvement in the conspiracy was linked to the intention to obtain a device known as a “blank slate” to erase all records of her criminal life.

Bruce condescended to the immoral robber-cat Selina from The Dark Knight Rises in light of her difficult life and manipulations by Bane and Daggett. However, this established a very hostile relationship between them in Alfred’s eyes. Alfred also disapproved of Bruce’s return as Batman, believing it was an attempt to die as a Caped Crusader during a dark chapter of his life. This led to Alfred breaking up with Bruce, and Alfred did not return until after Bruce’s supposed funeral. This meant that Alfred missed the important events of not only Bane’s capture of Gotham, but also Bruce’s association with Selina to stop him. There is also no evidence in the film that Alfred ever talked about Selina’s role in saving the city. Because of this, he had no reason to imagine Bruce and Selina as romantic partners in a good relationship. This fact shows that Alfred noticed Bruce in the finale of “The Dark Knight Rises” and was indeed true.

Batman’s apparent victim will continue to inspire the heroism of Gotham City cop John Blake (Joseph Gordon Levitt). Bearing the official name “Robin”, Blake left Bruce the coordinates of the Bat Cave, making him the new hero of Gotham. Meanwhile, Alfred’s vision of future happiness for Bruce has finally come true, and Selina has revealed that it is a dream finally realized at the end of The Dark Knight.