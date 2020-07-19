Rise in Dogecoin (DOGE) Not Continuing

Dogecoin (DOGE), which is one of the strangest cryptocurrencies in the world, started to rise with the firing of Elon Musk, and today, it fell to 3.0034 dollar level with 3.69% decrease in the day.

In fact, the price of the crypto money, which was created for the purpose of joking and referring to the Shiba Inu dog, known for its funny appearance, rose to the level of $ 0.003738 after Elon Musk’s statement on Twitter. However, this sudden increase did not continue and the price of Dogecoin fell 3.5% in just ten minutes.

Despite the drop in Dogecoin, the bullish wick initiated by Elon Musk is still burning. The price of Dogecoin rose 12% after Musk’s announcement on Friday, and its market value increased by $ 46 million.

The famous CEO, who had triggered the rise of Dogecoin in a similar manner, described himself as the CEO of Dogecoin and stated to his followers that his favorite cryptocurrency was DOGE.

The biggest rise that Dogecoin experienced in a single day was 96% increase when a TikTok video stating that Dogecoin should be invested was viral.

However, this increase did not last long, and the price had dropped again. Let’s see how long will this torch, which was ignited by Elon Musk, continue to burn?



