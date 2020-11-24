Ripple’s Former CEO Transfers Massive Amounts of XRP!

Ripple’s XRP has been tremendously booming, up 122% over the past 7 days. As all this dynamism continued, a huge transfer came to the fore.

Approximately 600 million XRP has been moved in the last 24 hours. These transfers include Ripple’s Chris Larsen and some of the best crypto exchanges. Over the past 24 hours, more than 600 million XRPs have moved between top cryptocurrency exchanges and Ripple’s former CEO, Chris Larsen, according to XLM Monitor. And it was also shared that 1.8 million XRP was transferred by the Upbit exchange in the past hours.

While the XRP token rose to a level of $ 0.71, this makes the total amount of XRP transferred almost equal to $ two billion. XRP has grown by over 120 percent in the last 7 days, reaching the level of $ 0.71. XRP was trading at $ 0.66 at the time of writing.

As XRPL Monitor points out, astonishing amounts of XRP have been transferred in the last 24 hours by numerous crypto exchanges, including top-notch ones such as Bitfinex and Binance.

Bank of America Agreement

Bank of America is now officially a member of RippleNet. As we reported yesterday, one of the world’s largest and most influential US banks, Bank of America has finally been added to Ripple’s website as the top RippleNet client.



