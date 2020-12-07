Ripple (XRP) Price Latest Status and Important Levels to Follow!

XRP fell 1.20% intraday to 0.6151 during Monday’s early trading session. It is still moving above $ 0.6 and seems to have decided to consolidate with its calm price just like Bitcoin.

In addition, the cryptocurrency is moving the recovery of the previous two days in a symmetrical two-week triangle.

Following the start of the month of 0.5788, XRP sellers become active, while the support line of the indicated triangle, currently 0.5662, could then challenge the bears. It should also be noted that the 21-day 0.5392 SMA level offers an extra disadvantageous filter exceeding 0.5662. Meanwhile, an upward opening of the triangle’s resistance line, currently around 0.6430, could bring it closer to its monthly high of 0.6815. In a situation where the XRP bulls cross the level of 0.6815, the all-time peak marked around 0.7845 in late November can be traced.

Besides these, there is an upcoming airdrop. As we reported yesterday, on December 12, Spark coin will be distributed to investors who hold XRP. It is thought that many investors who want to benefit from this award will purchase XRP and will positively affect the price. Some analysts predict that after December 12, with the receipt of the awards, selling pressure may occur and the price may decrease.

Trader named Crypto X (@xcryptoxx) shared their expectations in a statement on Twitter. “XRP is waiting on the edge of the downtrend. We need a spark, but beyond that, I think the 0.64 level is the key level, and if it is overcome, it seems like the 2nd leg has started. ” Using his statements, the trader also shared the chart below.



