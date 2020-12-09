Ripple (XRP) May Lose $ 0.50 Level of Support Before Airdrop!

XRP looks to a bleak future in terms of price ahead of the Flare airdrop on the 12th of this month. The excitement surrounding the event caused many traders and investors to look forward to XRP breaking $ 0.80 and perhaps $ 1.

The main reason for this was that XRP formed a symmetrical triangle that pointed to the bullish scenario as the Flare airdrop approached.

However, when we look at the crypto markets, it turns out that the trading environment is in a downward trend after Bitcoin fell from $ 19,300 to $ 17,800 in 24 hours. XRP is a highly associated altcoin with Bitcoin, and the fall of BTC caused XRP to drop from $ 0.60 to $ 0.51.

XRP once again found significant support in the $ 0.50 price area, but Bitcoin, which is trending down, may cause that support to disappear ahead of the Flare airdrop. Other short-term support areas for XRP include $ 0.48, $ 0.45, $ 0.42 and $ 0.40.

If XRP starts a corrective upward move above $ 0.56, it could face hurdles. The primary key resistance is near the $ 0.574 level (the latest breakout zone). The next major resistance is near the $ 0.60 level. As long as the price is below the $ 0.574 resistance, it is threatened with extra losses in the near time range.

There is an upcoming airdrop on one side and the fall of Bitcoin on the other. It is a question of how XRP will follow in this uncertain environment. It is useful for traders to follow the indicated support and resistance levels.



