Ripple (XRP) Exceeds 400 with Active Market Issue

FTX Late in Ripple (XRP) Listing

The fourth largest cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.198 after a reasonable price increase of 0.5 percent at the time of writing.

Bankman-Fried also states that FTX is a “delayed offer” because it has a spot market for smaller cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink (LINK), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Tron (TRX).

Launched in May 2019, Binance supported stock market stands out because it lists innovative products. FTX is particularly striking due to the forecast markets. There are futures contracts that allow betting on the outcome of the 2020 US presidential elections (TRUMP-2020 and BIDEN-2020). It also has tokens that track the price of the oil and mining hash rate.

After initially focusing on the Asian market, the stock market announced that it opened to the US at the end of April. With its daily trading volume reaching $ 257 million on July 19, it rose to the seventh largest stock market position.

400 XRP Market

According to the data provided by CoinMarketCap, XRP has 400 active markets. According to CMC’s new ranking system that takes into account volume, liquidity and traffic, the XRP / USDT pair listed in Binance seems to have the largest volume.



