Ripple (XRP) Completes Ascension Preparations!

Despite a moderate correction in the market, XRP remains in positive regions and continues to show its optimistic performance in recent weeks. Most cryptocurrencies in the area have corrected between 2% and 10% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, XRP is recording the biggest growth among the top 25 cryptocurrencies.

XRP Demonstrates Its Strength

The entire cryptocurrency market was in an uptrend last week. Altcoins and Bitcoin (BTC) were able to record huge gains that were not seen in a few months. At the same time, other currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) are approaching significant resistance levels.

Meanwhile, XRP has managed to capture other digital assets that have made huge gains in recent weeks. Since the beginning of July, XRP has grown by 78.63% and has shown one of the biggest growths among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. In recent years, Ripple has been attacked by the community for selling large amounts of XRP by increasing and devaluating sales pressure on XRP.

However, XRP seems to have resisted very well against a correction that currently affects the entire market. At the time of writing this article, XRP grew by 6.39% compared to most altcoins, which saw huge losses, with the exception of ETH growing above 3.7%.

XRP Can Lead the Market

Bitcoin has also been bullish in recent weeks. The largest cryptocurrency has grown from $ 10,000 to $ 12,000 on some exchanges and has shown that it has enough power to continue growing when it exceeds $ 10,000. The entire crypto market is very excited that BTC could reach all-time highs in the coming months.

XRP can lead the rise of the crypto market if it continues to exceed resistance levels and move forward to higher levels.

Ripple continues to work to provide new and better services to financial companies around the world. If these firms decide to use XRP digital assets to increase their liquidity in some foreign exchange corridors, it may be possible for XRP to have a higher demand and price increase.

Finally, we can expect Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Litecoin (LTC) to maintain their leading position in the market, considering that they are the most accessible cryptocurrencies in the world.



