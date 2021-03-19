Ripple signs with Goldman Sachs Executive

Ripple hired Brooks Entwistle to accelerate its operations across Southeast Asia. Entwistle, who previously held managerial positions with names such as Uber and Goldman Sachs, will be responsible for work in Southeast Asia.
Brooks Entwistle, who has 30 years of experience in the finance industry, will serve as Ripple’s Southeast Asia Managing Director. The head of the Singapore office will direct partnership efforts across the region.
Entwistle was Uber’s CBO before switching to Ripple; before that he headed the Southeast Asia office of Goldman Sachs.
It grew 10 times in 2020
- Ripple works with financial institutions such as BKK Forex, Siam Commercial Bank, iRemit, DeeMoney in the region.
- Southeast Asia is considered the fastest growing market for RippleNet technology.
- In 2020, RippleNet had twice as many partnerships as the previous one and RippleNet transactions increased 10 times year on year.
- It has been announced that Siam Commercial Bank in Thailand used RippleNet in 2020 and made more than 500,000 transactions.
- The finance company called iRemit in the Philippines uses ODL and XRP infrastructure when making international money transfers.