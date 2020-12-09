Ripple Sends 266 Million XRP To Jed McCaleb, McCaleb Launches Quickly!

Whale Alert reported that Ripple transferred a surprising amount of XRP (266,305,310) to its former CTO Jed McCaleb in a single transaction and McCaleb started selling it. In addition, Ripple is establishing a new ODL corridor in Thailand through its partner Nium. Details are in our news.

Ripple co-founder and former CTO Jed McCaleb received 266,305,310 XRPs by blockchain giant Ripple, according to data shared by the popular Whale Alert monitoring service. This spectacular amount is worth about $ 148,031,671.

Later, Jed McCaleb sold almost ten percent of this amount (29.5 million XRP) from his “tacostand” wallet via a crypto exchange, according to data provided by XRPL Monitor.

In addition, XRPL Monitor revealed that in the past twenty-four hours, the Ripple crypto giant and the ODL corridor Bitstamp exchange in Luxembourg have transferred a total of 282 million XRP in three transactions carrying stacks of 150 million, 100 million and 32 million. Ripple transferred its funds internally, and Bitstamp sent 100 million XRP tokens to the BitGo platform, which operates as a crypto exchange and a custody wallet for financial institutions.

Recently, the former Ripple CTO cashed in a similar amount of XRP, making those operations almost a habit this week.

New ODL Corridor from Ripple

Ripple and Nium (a RippleNet member) partnered with the 2C2P payment firm to build an ODL corridor from Thailand to Singapore. 2C2P has joined forces with these companies to expand the scale of operations of the easy2send remittance service and add Singapore to it while operating in Thailand. It is said that 2C2P’s new payment corridor will run on RippleNet. Easy2send has been in service since 2019 and provides support for remittances and payments from Thailand to Cambodia and Myanmar.



