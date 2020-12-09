Ripple Sends 266 Million XRP More to Jed McCaleb

Blockchain giant Ripple sent 266 million XRP in the account of company founder Jed McCaleb. According to the data transferred by Whale Alert, the value of these XRPs was $ 148 million at the time of the transaction. Jed McCaleb is expected to launch and sell these XRPs at regular intervals.

Jed McCaleb was a founding member of Ripple in 2012 and was the company’s CTO until 2013. McCaleb received 9 billion XRP as a fee for his contributions to the company.

McCaleb, who had a disagreement with the executive team, left his job at the company after a year and founded Stellar. McCaleb announced that he wanted to sell billions of XRPs he owned after leaving Ripple. It was decided that McCaleb, who was defendant with the company, would not sell the coins he owned in bulk, but at regular intervals and in certain amounts.

Sent 266 million XRP

As a result of the agreement between Ripple and McCaleb, two wallets have emerged: Jed McCaleb Settlement and Jed McCaleb’s personal wallet. Ripple periodically sends XRP from Jed McCaleb Settlement to MCCaleb’s personal wallet; McCaleb sells the coins from here on a daily basis.

According to the information shared by Whale Alert, Ripple sent another 266 million XRP from the Jed McCaleb Settlement wallet to his personal wallet. This transaction sparked controversy among cryptocurrency followers.

There are still 3.4 billion XRPs in the Jed McCaleb Settlement account today. McCaleb’s personal wallet balance is equivalent to 280 million XRPs.

It sells almost 30 million coins

As a result of the deal with Ripple, Jed McCaleb sold 9 million XRPs a day for a long time. But as we mentioned in the news we shared this week, McCaleb has started to sell more than usual amounts of XRP as of this week. Data on McCaleb’s personal wallet shows that he is now selling 29 million XRP, not 9 million. Going at this pace, McCaleb would have sold over 200 million XRP during the week by Sunday.



