Ripple Sells A Third Of MoneyGram Shares

Blockchain giant Ripple has decided to sell a third of its shares in the financial company called MoneyGram. According to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US, Ripple will also have a significant amount of shares after this sale.

Ripple plans to sell some of its MoneyGram shares, according to documents shared by the SEC. It was learned that the company, which announced that it can sell up to 4 million shares, has a deadline until March 2021 to complete this process.

Invested at $ 4.10 last year

The mission of MoneyGram, a payment company, is to enable the institutions within its body to transfer money more effectively and efficiently. Ripple, known for the crypto money it developed, called XRP, invested in this company at a price of $ 4.10 per share last year.

According to SEC records, MoneyGram has 72 million 517 thousand 539 shares in circulation. It is known that Ripple owns 8.6 percent of this and also has the right to purchase an additional 5.95 million shares. According to the information received today, the company plans to sell approximately 33 percent (4 million) of these shares it owns.

How valuable has MoneyGram been in this period?

Ripple bought MoneyGram shares at $ 4.10 each, with the deal concluded in June last year. MoneyGram shares gained 260 percent in the intervening period and closed Wednesday (due to the holiday) at $ 7.42. Ripple has potentially made significant gains.

Although the company plans to sell 4 million of the shares it currently owns, it does not intend to sever its link with MoneyGram. Ripple will still own 4.44 percent of MoneyGram shares in circulation after this sale. If Ripple wants to activate its share purchase right in the future, this rate can increase up to 11 percent. A Ripple spokesperson who spoke to CoinDesk said:

“Ripple has proudly partnered with the digital transformation process of MoneyGram. We made such a decision just to cash out our potential earnings. This decision has nothing to do with our partnership relationship… MoneyGram is a leader in more than 200 countries and regions in money transfer. We will continue to be a shareholder of MoneyGram even after we sell these shares. We’ve made incredible progress in just over a year, and we’re excited to continue collaborating with MoneyGram on improving international payments. ”



