Ripple Reveals How To Be Successful In Which Country

Fintech and blockchain giant Ripple gave clues about how they can achieve success in the new and technological financial order for many countries with a new report. Ripple, the maker of XRP, evaluated countries spread over several different continents in this report.

The Ripple company shared some tips to adapt to innovations in digital money transfer processes and get ahead in this race with a report tool it published. Examining countries according to their own standards and user bases, Ripple highlighted the strengths that should be focused on the road to success for more than 10 countries.

Blockchain takes care of traditional systems

Ripple argued in the report that traditional messaging networks, which are the building blocks of the digital money transfer process, are slow and do not give a transparent view of the payment process. Referring to the limited nature of these networks, the report also states that the processes carried out with banks are quite long and painful.

According to the report, the best solution to escape from this old system is shown as blockchain technology. Ripple argues that in blockchain-based payment systems, both the benefits of interoperability and transactions can be performed with lower costs. Arguing that each region has its own dynamics, Ripple explained the basic points that countries must follow in order to achieve success in this new blockchain-based system.

Europe

SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area): In order to gain an advantage in this region that uses Euro, “SEPA Instant” can be developed to support real-time payments.

Poland: In Poland where the speed factor is prominent, Express ELIXIR can be preferred instead of ELIXIR for low-value payments.

United Kingdom: FPS needs to be connected to provide transparent, real-time and low-cost payments that will offer users many advantages.

Asia

India: Strive to provide the best payment experience with competitive pricing in order to build a cost-conscious customer base.

Philippines: Cash payments provided by pawn shops can be viewed as a primary remittance channel for the Philippines.

Thailand: PromptPay can be preferred for efficient and fast remittance payments in the country.

North America

Mexico: It is important to optimize the liquidity method during payments to Mexico to counteract currency fluctuations.

United States: Transparency in FX and USD payments, pricing and payment process is required for the user base in the USA.

South America

Argentina: It is important to avoid currency regulations and liquidity management in order to maintain the margin.

Brazil: A local clearing firm with an FX partner can be worked with to make the business use case successful.

Colombia: Achieving real-time consensus and certainty is one of the most important factors for Colombia.

Peru: Given that half of the population does not have an account in banks, strategies for accessing cash payments are extremely important in this country.

Africa

Nigeria: Given the country’s tightly controlled FX market and multiple parallel rates, it is important to perfect the FX and payment provider set.

Australia

To achieve success in Australia’s digital payment systems, it can take steps to be ready to connect to the NPP when direct processing of cross-border payments becomes widespread.



