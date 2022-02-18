Ripple Prophet Announces Bitcoin’s Next Level and Altcoin to Take Off!

Popular crypto analyst Credible Crypto, also known as the Ripple prophet, says an institutional-grade altcoin project that focuses on security and compliance while also keeping an eye on the leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to recover.

Altcoin project Hedera is preparing for takeoff, according to analyst

The popular crypto analyst, nicknamed Ripple seer Credible Crypto, tells his 309,500 Twitter followers that he is trending bullish on Hedera (HBAR), with a chart highlighting weekly HBAR demand across three ‘driver’ series going back to March last year.

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes…

Pressed for more clarity by a follower, the crypto analyst explains that he expects demand to exceed supply and drive Hedera’s price up:

Multiple HTF [high time frame] fluctuations for the same region suggest that buyers stepped in to buy the bearish in that region and we took a reversal when demand exceeded supply during a correction.

When the crypto guru was also asked about the ‘stable’ price of HBAR, he explained:

Consolidation precedes expansion. Whatever they do, once the speculators break out, they will come and take care of the rest.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Hedera (HBAR) is currently the 33rd cryptoasset by market cap. At the time of writing, the altcoin price was trading at $0.24, losing 4.34% on a daily basis. Currently, HBAR is down 58% from the all-time high of $0.5701 it saw 5 months ago.

Ripple seer expects return to $45-47k for Bitcoin

Switching to Bitcoin (BTC), Credible Crypto has been following a tweet addressing BTC’s sideways price action from Monday. The Ripple seer says he thinks Bitcoin is ready to surpass $45,000 in the next step:

Nice stopover over the red zone overnight. I have no doubt that we will return 45-47 thousand dollars from here.

However, the leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $41,119 at the time of writing, down 5.98% daily.