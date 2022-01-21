Ripple Prophet Ambitious: Could Make This DeFi Altcoin 10x!

Credible Crypto, known as the Ripple seer with previous cryptocurrency predictions, says in a new Twitter post that a DeFi altcoin project could rise as much as 10 times.

Credible Crypto has its eyes on this DeFi altcoin project

Credible Crypto, which has over 295,000 followers on Twitter, talked about the decentralized finance (DeFi) coin in a new tweet. Curve is a decentralized exchange for stablecoins that uses an automated market maker (AMM) to manage liquidity. Credible Crypto said it is not worried about short-term price action for the Curve Dao Token (CRV), the governance token of this decentralized exchange Curve Finance.

The analyst mentioned that he also talked about the altcoin, which was traded at $ 3.79 at the time of writing, when it was below the $ 3 level. Stating that he bought the coin when it was above $5, the analyst noted that the HTF chart is on the rise, saying he doesn’t care “how the price moves every day.” Stating that he has accumulated at the levels of $ 5 and below, the analyst suggested that he will sell when it rises at least 5-10 times.

Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency analyst described CRV as “the most asymmetrical risk-reward coin.” He thinks that the altcoin, which is in the 60th place with its market value, can provide a 50 percent APR return. He highlights that this combination is something that is hard to find in the cryptocurrency space. Credible Crypto has become a name known for its accurate predictions of Bitcoin and especially XRP.