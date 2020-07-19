Ripple Prepares To Silence Its Silence With Epic Bull Running

A cryptocurrency trader known as Leo said that XRP is ready to make some interesting moves upwards. In the analyst share, he confirmed that the fourth largest cryptocurrency is ready for a “rapid rise”. Also, Leo added that the price will rise even higher when the cryptocurrency reaches a significant price level of $ 0.205.

XRP is currently trading at $ 0.196 and has been struggling since 2018. One of the worst performing cryptocurrencies. However, the digital asset has recently begun to make positive moves.

$XRP Looking good for a quick scalp. IMO, a bit more upside to come once we clear blue. Shitcoin or not, XRP has yet to run. & from previous experience, whenever she decides to finally run, it will be once again epic.@CredibleCrypto send it soon sirs. 🥷 pic.twitter.com/YGtLwvhYJj — Leo (@CryptoLeos) July 18, 2020

Ripple (XRP) in preparation for a big move

Bitcoin and a number of altcoins experienced significant price increases both in the past year and in 2020. For example, during the June 2019 bull run, Bitcoin reached nearly $ 14,000, the highest price recorded since the 2017 bull market. Ethereum drew a very successful chart as the price action was largely dependent on Bitcoin.

Despite the bull run, XRP’s progression has been insignificant and has not changed since then. XRP gained 1000% in just one month in 2017 and became the second largest cryptocurrency by bitcoin after market value. He later lost this position to Ethereum and recently left third place to Tether (USDT). Leo said that although XRP has not made a tremendous move since 2017, his next move will be epic.

Will XRP Lead the Next Bull Run?

Several analysts say current market positions point to a bull on the horizon not only for Bitcoin, but also for altcoins despite lateral movements for a while. The unknown thing is when this bull run will begin.

Currently, leadership is appearing in Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA), both of which recently joined the top ten cryptocurrencies. However, when XRP shows a major sign of breaking in the near future, it can take the lead and lead the next bullish cycle.



