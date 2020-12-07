Ripple Partners With Australia-Based Company Novatti

Ripple has partnered with Australia-based payment company Novatti. Making the announcement, Novatti stated that customers will have access to Ripple’s global financial network and high capacity through RippleNet. With the partnership, it is expected that international payments will be facilitated.

Novatti stated that they want to reach rapidly growing Southeast Asian countries with the partnership with Ripple. In the announcement, it was stated that Ripple offers a fast global payment system to its partners, as well as access to emerging technologies such as blockchain and digital assets, as well as the world’s third largest cryptocurrency XRP, which is over $ 27 billion.

Novatti will be able to work with Ripple’s partners

Novatti will gain access to its clients’ RippleNet, the possibilities it offers, and hundreds of financial institutions Ripple is already working with. Thus, Novatti will become a major partner of Ripple. Among the companies that the company will access are big names such as American Express and MoneyGram.

Novatti Managing Director Peter Cook said the following on the matter:

“Novatti is incredibly excited to partner with Ripple, which is rapidly changing the global payment system. This partnership will further increase Novatti’s competitiveness and our customers will have access to the innovative payment system. We are looking forward to working with Ripple. At the same time, Novatti’s growth towards Southeast Asia will also accelerate. In doing so, we aim to achieve more transaction volume and revenue growth. ”

About the Novatti company

Novatti is Australia’s leading digital banking and payments company. Fintech, invoicing and business automation platforms owned by the company ensure that the payments made are fast, simple and secure. Among its main goals is to pioneer the development of its customers while transitioning to a cashless economy. The payment company that grew by 46% this year; It has partnered with many important and large companies such as Visa, Google Pay, UnionPay, Samsung Pay.



