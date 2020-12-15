Ripple Manager Removes the Bean in His Mouth

XRP price has been declining, especially since December 12, and has dropped below $ 0.50. In the meantime, although some of the investors reacted to Ripple, it seems that the blockchain giant continues to work for the XRP network. Ripple executive Ross Edwards spoke about CBDCs and XRP Ledger at a webinar he attended.

Edwards began by stating that central bank digital currencies will play a “key role” in shaping the future of an “fully global” and interoperable financial system. In the following statements, the Ripple manager stated that Ripple has taken important steps in CBDC and will continue to do so.

Ripple Technology For CBDC "Were able to further leverage this technology as infrastructure suited to the exploration, ideation and eventual delivery of a full functional CBDC"

– Ross Edwards Ripple 1/2$XRP pic.twitter.com/oyEcuTCvGq — ༜༝🅂🅃🅄🄰🅁🅃🅇🅁🄿💧⚡👨‍🚀 (@XRP_stuart) December 14, 2020

Ripple increases its partners

The senior executive stated that Ripple has built strong partnerships from the traditional financial system. Ripple’s partners include Japanese giant SBI Holdings, one of the US’s leading financial institutions, Bank of America and Banco Santander. Ripple has really increased institutional collaboration and large partnerships.

Bringing the subject to the CBDC and Ripple ecosystem after emphasizing partnerships, Edwards stated that Ripple has created products and solutions to offer businesses and partners a “next generation” standard for cross-border payment infrastructure. Especially Ripple’s products like ODL (On-Demand-Liquidity) increase the cross-border payments of institutional investors significantly.

Ripple winked at CBDC

Edwards noted that Ripple is used to solve real-world problems as well as solutions for businesses.

“We are able to take advantage of this technology as an infrastructure for the discovery, creation and ultimately delivery of a fully functional CBDC.”

In this statement, the Ripple manager appears to be referring to the possibility of using the XRP Ledger network or Ripple’s key payment platforms for CBDC. Edwards emphasized that Ripple’s product line includes Interledger Protocol, PayID and PayString, and stated that these tools can be used and redesigned for CBDC. According to the statement of the senior manager, any central bank can make changes in matters such as central or decentralized registration, consensus algorithm or authorization access, according to its own preference. This creates the perception that a possible CBDC could be launched on an XRPL-based basis.

In fact, before this announcement, Ripple CTO David Schwartz also made statements on the subject. Speaking in October 2020, Schwartz stated that XRP can be used to provide liquidity between stablecoins or other tokenized assets. According to Schwartz, XRP is an independent and impartial entity in this regard.



