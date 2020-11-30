Ripple Manager: “Bitcoin Maximalism is Out of the Way”

Ripple manager Asheesh Birla commented that while the days of maximalism for Bitcoin are over, it could offer a much more efficient and global payment system for XRP. Birla gave good news for a new e-commerce product after lending service for RippleNet.

Ripple SVP Asheesh Birla made striking statements about the cryptocurrency industry in the Lend Academy podcast. Birla said the days of maximalism are over for the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Stating that people believe that the perception that “only Bitcoin can exist in this sector” is over, Birla once again reiterated that BTC cannot be used as a valid payment method.

Birla said that Bitcoin can only be an innovative alternative to gold. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has made a similar statement for BTC before. While Birla expressed his belief that there will now be a large number of digital assets, he suggested that many traditional assets will also be tokenized.

“XRP is a much more efficient payment channel globally”

Ripple manager Asheesh Birla commented on XRP in the program she attended. Birla stated that XRP is a much more efficient payment system when considered on a global basis. Birla also said that they want to expand the Ripple ODL system, which was announced in recent months, to countries that can globally receive regulatory approval.

RippleNet launched its XRP lending service for its users last month. Birla says this is just one of the new products planned; He said that they will soon step into the e-commerce field.

“Lending is just one of many products we can offer as a solution to real problems for RippleNet customers.”

As the digital currency race among central banks accelerates, many believe CBDCs could pose a threat to XRP. But Birla looks at the issue from a completely different angle and stated that RippleNet could offer a network that supports interoperability with CBDCs. He suggested that cryptocurrency companies like Birla or even Ripple could benefit from this situation.

“RippleNet can actually take these CBDCs and create a bridge to make them act more efficiently. For this reason, I think CBDCs can be useful for companies like Ripple. “



